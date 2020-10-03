Letters to the editor for Oct 3, 2020

KEITH E. MYERS

Hurt

Be united, not divided

We Americans are all very fortunate to live in a democracy, where each qualifying citizen has the right to vote.

This year, we will vote on several candidates for political office, but I would like to focus on the presidential election. I am very concerned about the severe divisions that exist in our country. This is not good for our country.

Hopefully, each potential voter will look at each candidate and vote for the one that he or she believes has views that will be best for our country and is the kind of person that is of the quality that can best lead our country. Citizens will then vote. The electoral college will then follow these votes and elect the president. That is how it works.

What is important to me is what happens next. I certainly hope the winner will realize that he is the president of all Americans. It is his duty to lead in a way that is best for our country. Likewise, all Americans should realize that we have the duty to help our president most effectively lead.