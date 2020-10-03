Letters to the editor for Oct 3, 2020

Republicans vs. Democrats
I thank God we live in a country where we have freedom to speak, freedom to worship, freedom to vote, and a world of wonderful opportunities. And that’s another reason why we should never vote for any Democratic candidate. They pass laws and say things that divide us by race, religion and social class.
The Democrats are so afraid to agree with the Republican party, that they pass laws that go against their own religion. They vote to allow young girls to get abortions without 24 hours to think about such a huge decision.
The Democrats pass laws in Virginia to allow people to vote without a picture ID and yet you can’t buy a plane ticket, purchase alcohol or buy cigarettes without a photo ID. And by the way, they are not doing that for the poor people. The registrar’s offices throughout Virginia give free photo IDs out every day.
The Democrats of Virginia pass laws to make gaming machines legal. And all that does is take money from the lower and middle class of our great state. These machines just drive our less fortunate deeper in debt.
The Republicans on the other hand promote the American Dream with lower unemployment and lower taxes. When our country is led by the Republicans, companies hire more people. Before the pandemic, our unemployment was the lowest it had been in over 40 years. God bless Virginia. God bless America.
KEITH E. MYERS
Hurt
Be united, not divided
We Americans are all very fortunate to live in a democracy, where each qualifying citizen has the right to vote.
This year, we will vote on several candidates for political office, but I would like to focus on the presidential election. I am very concerned about the severe divisions that exist in our country. This is not good for our country.
Hopefully, each potential voter will look at each candidate and vote for the one that he or she believes has views that will be best for our country and is the kind of person that is of the quality that can best lead our country. Citizens will then vote. The electoral college will then follow these votes and elect the president. That is how it works.
What is important to me is what happens next. I certainly hope the winner will realize that he is the president of all Americans. It is his duty to lead in a way that is best for our country. Likewise, all Americans should realize that we have the duty to help our president most effectively lead.
Through history, a united America has always been able to accomplish amazing feats. Going forward, I hope all of us will work together to make our great country the best it can be.
KENT VAN ALLEN
Lynchburg
