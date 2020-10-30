Letters to the editor for Oct 30, 2020

The best option for redistricting reform
In the Nov. 3 balloting, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to greatly improve the method by which our voting districts are drawn. If approved by voters, Amendment 1 will require creation of a bipartisan commission for the redrawing of sensible districts after each decennial census, rather than legislators creating districts to select their voters.
Although the amendment does not include some features those who have been advocating redistricting reform sought, it is the best option available, and bills to complement it are pending in the legislature.
Please vote yes on Amendment 1 to end partisan gerrymandering and distortion of our voting districts in time for the 2021 redistricting.
THOMAS C. TILLER JR.
Lynchburg
A fox in the hen house
It never ceases to amaze me that voters actually want to reelect Donald Trump. Let’s look at what he has done for our country:
1. He has called our missing in action, prisoners of war and service women and men who gave their all “losers” (I only see one loser and he’s in the White House now);
2. Because he “downplayed” COVID-19, we now have more than 210,000 deaths;
3. Restaurants and retail establishments closing daily;
4. The number of COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing; and
5. President Obama wasn’t allowed to nominate a new Supreme Court Justice in March 2016 because we were too near the election. Yet, Donald Trump has been allowed to nominate a Supreme Court Justice just weeks prior to the election.
It seems to me we have a fox in the henhouse. Congratulations, Mr. President. You have been our worst nightmare come true.
TERESA LAUGHLIN
Appomattox
A matter of disbelief
I guess it is just fine for President Trump to nominate a justice for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court. He has shown to all of us what an intelligent and caring person he is.
He has consistently shown us his concern for women’s rights and I am certain that his nominee will protect those rights. Otherwise, the president would never have nominated her. Anyway, we all know how much he loves women. We can take that to the bank.
And speaking of banks, we are so glad the president has not turned loose his tax return information. He is just being careful not to gloat about his extreme wealth. President Trump would never do that. Everyone knows that.
Finally, we were so glad to hear the president say he is the least racist person in the room. That should end the division in this country pretty quick. Never-the-less, just to make it interesting, some of us are going to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden on Nov. 3, because we don’t believe anything I just said.
VINCENT HOVDA
Lynchburg
It’s politics, not health
I read with great interest the recent letter from Thomas Brown and his comments about political malpractice.
There have been four pandemics in my lifetime, and they all originated in China. The first was the Asian Flu of 1957. The population of the United States was about 175 million and my research indicates about 116,000 people died, mostly young people. The second was the Hong Kong Flu of 1968-69. Again, my research indicates there were about 100,000 deaths, mostly elderly folks. The third was the “Swine Flu” of 2010. Research indicates almost 61 million people in the United States caught that flu. There were 274,304 hospitalizations according to the Centers for Disease Control. About 87% were under the age of 65. Now, this is my fourth pandemic and certainly the most serious; and, it is not over yet.
My research did not produce any photographs of President Eisenhower (Republican), President Johnson (Democrat) and President Obama (Democrat) wearing a mask or taking steps to close businesses and schools.
So, what is different this time? Politics.
I think House Majority Whip James Clyburn summed it up best in early March of this year when he said, “This is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.”
So, Mr. Brown and others have turned a health issue into a political issue to fit their agenda while millions of Americans are unemployed, and all of our school-aged children are receiving less than the superior educational experience they deserve. Put politics aside and figure these issues out.
TOM THURMOND
Lynchburg
Where is the outcry?
When comments by President Trump disrespecting members of the U.S. military who paid the ultimate price were reported, I expected a loud outcry from every corner of Virginia.
There was some but Ben Cline’s voice was not one of those voices. So I sent an email asking him if he agreed with the president requesting a simple yes or no answer. A couple of days ago, I received his “response” to my yes or no question.
His answer did not say yes or no. Rather, it was campaign rhetoric.
I can only conclude Mr. Cline does not have the courage to state his opinion. If he agrees with the president, he is unfit to be reelected. If he does not agree and will not answer for fear of being attacked by the president, he is a coward and does not deserve reelection.
Fortunately, the 6th District has a choice.
WILLIAM CONNER
Lynchburg
Republican Party needs to rebuild
First, a disclosure: I am politically an independent, admittedly a liberal, that has voted in every election since I was eligible to vote.
My first vote was when I first became eligible when I was 22. My first vote was for a Republican, “I like Ike.” Every vote I have cast since that time was for a Democrat or a third party candidate. I have voted in every election, local, state and national since my first vote.
Although I hardly ever agree with the Republican’s policies, I do believe in a democracy. To me, that means it is necessary to have at least two political parties. When one party completely takes over government, we no longer are a democracy or a republic. Even though I have in the past disagreed and today disagree with nearly all Republican policies, I do believe all of the Republican presidents — with this current president being the one exception — were decent honest men, and the policies they pursued were what they believed to be in the best interests of our country.
It is going to take the Republican Party with the efforts of some good people to rebuild their party. At this time there is no Republican Party, there is only a Trump party which is a far cry from the Republican Party.
Really, true Republicans know this. They need to get rid of all the “sheep” that follow this president and after the election when Biden wins, get to work and rebuild a real Republican party, as much as I still will disagree with them.
BEV JORDAN
Lynchburg
