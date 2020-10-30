Letters to the editor for Oct 30, 2020

Finally, we were so glad to hear the president say he is the least racist person in the room. That should end the division in this country pretty quick. Never-the-less, just to make it interesting, some of us are going to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden on Nov. 3, because we don’t believe anything I just said.

There have been four pandemics in my lifetime, and they all originated in China. The first was the Asian Flu of 1957. The population of the United States was about 175 million and my research indicates about 116,000 people died, mostly young people. The second was the Hong Kong Flu of 1968-69. Again, my research indicates there were about 100,000 deaths, mostly elderly folks. The third was the “Swine Flu” of 2010. Research indicates almost 61 million people in the United States caught that flu. There were 274,304 hospitalizations according to the Centers for Disease Control. About 87% were under the age of 65. Now, this is my fourth pandemic and certainly the most serious; and, it is not over yet.