Letters to the editor for Oct 5, 2020

Pandemic challenges all
The ongoing pandemic has challenged all of us to adapt to new conditions and tested our capacity to explore new ways of pursuing our goals. This especially has been the case in the area of education where students, teachers and administrators alike are creating new paradigms for learning. Toward that end, Central Virginia Community College has just taken a major step forward in making online learning more accessible than ever before.
We are pleased to announce we have joined the Online Virginia Network, an initiative to help Virginians finish their education via the internet. This partnership with several other community colleges and George Mason University, Old Dominion University and James Madison University means local residents can complete coursework toward a certificate or degree online. Among the associate degrees offered at CVCC are Business Administration, Education, Health Sciences and Cyber Security, as well as certificate programs in a variety of technical fields.
CVCC’s participation in Online Virginia Network represents another of the ways in which we are striving to make higher education accessible and affordable to students and communities we serve.
JOHN CAPPS
President, CVCC
River Ridge turns 40
Forty years ago, Sept. 24, 1980, River Ridge opened in Lynchburg. I had joined the management team several weeks prior to the property’s grand opening. I recall the excitement of the community as the first indoor shopping destination in the area opened with local, regional and national retailers.
As a Lynchburg native and as River Ridge’s general manager, it is an honor to be part of the center’s revitalization. In the 1980’s, the property’s original architectural design included village-like storefronts and brick flooring. Today, I am proud of our growth, which includes the creation of a brighter, more modern design, the offering of new technology and amenities, which provides our customers with a great shopping experience.
Without a doubt, the most rewarding part of my career at River Ridge has been the opportunity to work with the great people of the Lynchburg community. It is a memorable journey I continue to share with the finest retailers and their associates, staff and, of course, our customers.
I am honored this new chapter of my retail career includes the celebration of the 40th anniversary of River Ridge. In observance of this milestone, we will be celebrating with the community, including showcasing the community’s favorite memories of River Ridge. I look forward to working with the River Ridge team and its owner, Liberty University, as we continue to revitalize the property into a vibrant first-class town center serving as an iconic destination for Central Virginia.
LOUISE DUDLEY
General Manager, River Ridge mall, Lynchburg
