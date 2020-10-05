Letters to the editor for Oct 5, 2020

Forty years ago, Sept. 24, 1980, River Ridge opened in Lynchburg. I had joined the management team several weeks prior to the property’s grand opening. I recall the excitement of the community as the first indoor shopping destination in the area opened with local, regional and national retailers.

As a Lynchburg native and as River Ridge’s general manager, it is an honor to be part of the center’s revitalization. In the 1980’s, the property’s original architectural design included village-like storefronts and brick flooring. Today, I am proud of our growth, which includes the creation of a brighter, more modern design, the offering of new technology and amenities, which provides our customers with a great shopping experience.

Without a doubt, the most rewarding part of my career at River Ridge has been the opportunity to work with the great people of the Lynchburg community. It is a memorable journey I continue to share with the finest retailers and their associates, staff and, of course, our customers.