Letters to the editor for Oct. 5, 2021

Not voting for Youngkin
I am 74, a parent, family rural Virginian, and a former Southern Baptist minister.
I’ve helped build homes for the elderly and disabled; found the Blackwater Creek Natural Area; found programs for a neo-natal unit and people with severe disabilities; worked in state prisons, schools, and the Central Virginia Training Center; and volunteered on many boards and services. With this history, I want to tell you why I will not vote for [Republican gubernatorial candidate] Glenn Youngkin.
The primary reason is [Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry] McAuliffe did a very good job in spite of a Republican legislature that tried to sabotage everything he did. But, more important is that Youngkin would be bad for everything I care about.
First, he is not qualified but is relying on his wealth, trying to buy the election by flooding the media with slick ads. He doesn’t have plans, just generalities.
Second, he will go along with anything that the [former President Donald] Trump conspiracy fringe who control the party wants, although he obviously has contempt for Trump and his base. Trump has already demanded that he swear allegiance to him. No current Virginia Republicans are willing to stand up to Trump.
Third, he does not care about abortion, immigration, gun rights, whether Trump won — he only cares about adding to the fortunes of people like himself. That is it.
And, finally, at 74, I’ve watched every Republican administration harm public schools, the environment, business (just check how the economy has done under Democratic governors), elderly, veterans and increased racism and indiscriminate gun sales.
My son has disabilities and I worked in this field. Every Republican harmed him but loved photo ops at Special Olympics. We are poised to improve our embarrassingly low ranking among states in serving the disabled in spite of being a wealthy state. The last time we were close, Republican Jim Gilmore was elected, cut services and almost bankrupted the state. Not again.
MARK RUSSELL JR.
Lynchburg