Letters to the editor for Oct 6, 2020

I hope the USFS will recognize what’s at stake, extend the comment period through the end of November, and allow more people to participate in determining the fate of our shared lands. Meanwhile, I urge you to send your comments directly to the USFS at cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public//CommentInput?Project=58783

JUDY STRANG

Monroe

Keep Lynchburg’s name

We are fortunate to have councilman Nelson to remind us of our history in his recent letter to the editor. It was John Lynch, living the “goodness” of his Quaker life that helped establish our city’s reputation. It is the life of John Lynch that gives our city its name.

While in my early 20s, I had the pleasure of moving to Lynchburg. While living here over several years, I enjoyed learning the rich history starting with John Lynch, the Quaker and founder whose religious beliefs established the tenor and spirit for its citizens. He was not only a religious man but was most benevolent with his wealth.