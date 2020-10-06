Letters to the editor for Oct 6, 2020

Forest Service project could impact Pedlar
A proposed U.S. Forest Service logging project on 11,905 acres in Amherst and Rockbridge counties has the potential to impact the Pedlar Reservoir, the city of Lynchburg’s primary source of drinking water. Though the public comment period ends on Oct. 13, 2020, many stakeholders have not yet heard of it. What this plan proposes reaches beyond our region and far into the future. I believe that the USFS should act in the best interest of the public to extend the public comment period so stakeholders not on the USFS list of contacts have the opportunity to weigh in.
Primarily a timber harvest, the plan includes the acres surrounding the Pedlar Reservoir and areas that are home to some of the largest trees in the GWJ National Forest; it also includes prescribed burns totaling 4,432 acres and a broad range of more than eleven ancillary actions affecting habitat, biodiversity, recreational use, water quality and more.
While extracting timber from forests supports those who make their money logging, the National Forest belongs to all of us and those who will come after us. Existing forestland on the acres in question is already working for us by way of watershed protection, erosion control, habitat for migratory and resident bird species, human health, and protecting against invasive species. Changing it for the sake of future timbering capacity may not be the wisest choice.
I hope the USFS will recognize what’s at stake, extend the comment period through the end of November, and allow more people to participate in determining the fate of our shared lands. Meanwhile, I urge you to send your comments directly to the USFS at cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public//CommentInput?Project=58783
JUDY STRANG
Monroe
Keep Lynchburg’s name
We are fortunate to have councilman Nelson to remind us of our history in his recent letter to the editor. It was John Lynch, living the “goodness” of his Quaker life that helped establish our city’s reputation. It is the life of John Lynch that gives our city its name.
While in my early 20s, I had the pleasure of moving to Lynchburg. While living here over several years, I enjoyed learning the rich history starting with John Lynch, the Quaker and founder whose religious beliefs established the tenor and spirit for its citizens. He was not only a religious man but was most benevolent with his wealth.
Randy Nelson is the son of a minister, as is Mr. Falwell, but their points of view could not be more different. Mr. Nelson could have gone anywhere he wanted to practice law, but he decided to stay in his hometown to add his expertise to Lynchburg’s reputation, unlike Mr. Falwell, who is “very embarrassed” to tell his business associates that he is from Lynchburg. I have, throughout my life here as a citizen and volunteer been very proud to be a member of Lynchburg, and to have my children grow up in Lynchburg. The name should stay.
DORIS CANN
Lynchburg
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!