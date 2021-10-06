Letters to the editor for Oct. 6, 2021

Kudos for Greek play
I would like to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to the actors, musicians, director, production team and backstage crew involved in this year’s Greek play at Randolph College.
My wife and I attended the final performance of “Heracles and Deianeira” at the Mabel K. Whiteside Greek Theatre in The Dell and had a most enjoyable time. It’s been a rare thing for me to be able to attend a live performance of this type of classical drama, and to be able to do so in such a magnificent setting on a beautiful afternoon made the experience even better.
I know putting together this type of production is very challenging and requires a great deal of time and commitment, and it was very apparent to us just how much hard work everyone had put in to staging these performances. The standing ovation they received at the end was well deserved indeed, and I hope they are aware of how much we in the audience appreciated all they did.
Randolph’s Greek plays — a tradition dating back to 1909 — are a great gift to the community, and my wife and I are grateful to have had this opportunity. Thank you again to everyone involved in this year’s play; we’re already looking forward to the next one!
MATT RHODES
Lynchburg
A prescient commentary
“The world has gone mad. You might have argued against that contention twenty years ago, but if you argue it in our time, you only prove that you, too, live in delusion. In an asylum world, the likes of Datura rise to the top, the creme de la creme of the insane. They rise not by merit but by the force of their will, When social forces press for the rejection of truth, then those who reject it will seek meaning in their own truth. Their truth will rarely be truth at all; only a collection of personal prejudices. The less depth a belief system has, the greater the fervency with which its adherents embrace it. The most vociferous, the most fanatical are those whose cobbled faith is founded upon the shakiest grounds.” (Dean Koontz; “Forever Odd”; Bantam Books)
Is the author writing about today’s toxic political climate? He couldn’t be; that passage was published in 2005. Change the name of the character from “Datura” to “Donald”, change “social” to “political”, change “those who reject it” to “QAnon and other Trump supporters” and you have an eerily prescient commentary on politics today.
THOMAS BROWN
Lynchburg