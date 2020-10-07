Letters to the editor for Oct 7, 2020

Lynchburg

Vote for Biden

In response to Michael Zimmerman’s letter published on Sept. 19, I, too, am voting to save America, but I am voting for Joe Biden and the entire Democratic ticket.

If you throw enough mud against a wall, some of it will probably stick, and that’s what Mr. Zimmerman is hoping for here.

First, the tirade against George Soros goes immediately into the waste bin. This myth is for people who believe in the Easter Bunny and Great Pumpkin. Also, it is patently untrue that the Democratic Party has gone far to the left. Joe Biden is about as centrist as they come. If Mr. Zimmerman thinks saving the environment, protecting social security and Medicare, and achieving racial equality are far-left goals, then his definition of far-left is a bit off.

As far as Donald Trump is concerned, I’ve heard enough come out of his own mouth to disqualify him from the presidency. His obvious lies, his denigration of minorities and people with disabilities, and his ego and greed speak for themselves. The tell-all books aren’t even necessary because Trump tells us all about himself on a daily basis.