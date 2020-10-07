Letters to the editor for Oct 7, 2020

Stand up against attacks on clean air and water
Even as the Trump administration continues its reckless push to dismantle important environmental safeguards that protect public health, members of Virginia’s congressional delegation are standing up for clean air, clean water and public lands.
In the League of Conservation Voters’ 2019 Environmental Scorecard, nine members of Virginia’s congressional delegation scored 97% or higher. However, as a student at the University of Lynchburg, I would like to acknowledge the incredibly low score of 0% that was given to Ben Cline.
He has voted against key legislation that would have recognized the need for climate justice, addressed the damages due to climate change and increased funding for climate change research. He assists an administration that seeks to destroy our national resources and support an economy based on non-renewable energy.
His actions show that we have a far way to go in our fight against climate change. The climate crisis isn’t going to go away by itself — it’s going to take leadership at all levels of government to address this threat. I urge more members of Congress to stand up against the extreme attacks on clean air and water coming out of this misguided administration.
HANNAH PINE
Lynchburg
Vote for Biden
In response to Michael Zimmerman’s letter published on Sept. 19, I, too, am voting to save America, but I am voting for Joe Biden and the entire Democratic ticket.
If you throw enough mud against a wall, some of it will probably stick, and that’s what Mr. Zimmerman is hoping for here.
First, the tirade against George Soros goes immediately into the waste bin. This myth is for people who believe in the Easter Bunny and Great Pumpkin. Also, it is patently untrue that the Democratic Party has gone far to the left. Joe Biden is about as centrist as they come. If Mr. Zimmerman thinks saving the environment, protecting social security and Medicare, and achieving racial equality are far-left goals, then his definition of far-left is a bit off.
As far as Donald Trump is concerned, I’ve heard enough come out of his own mouth to disqualify him from the presidency. His obvious lies, his denigration of minorities and people with disabilities, and his ego and greed speak for themselves. The tell-all books aren’t even necessary because Trump tells us all about himself on a daily basis.
Mr. Zimmerman is evidently not listening. I care about the American way of life, and I think our President should be an example of what our country stood for before Donald Trump turned it into a disease-ridden pariah and laughingstock. Make America great again. Vote for Joe Biden.
NANCY TYREE
Lynch Station
