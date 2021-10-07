Letters to the editor for Oct. 7 2021

Ashwell for school board
Many years ago, when I was a young baseball coach at Liberty High School, I had the opportunity to coach a right-handed pitcher from Huddleston, Virginia, who not only excelled in pitching, but also in team spirit and leadership.
This pitcher was Robert Ashwell, and he led our team to the first Liberty High School baseball championship. Robert went on to become a teacher and later the principal of Staunton River High School for nearly a decade. He raised his children in Bedford. His daughter has become an attorney and his son, a former Green Beret, now teaches at Staunton River High School. Today, Robert works on his farm in Huddleston and enjoys his grandchildren.
Robert is now feeling led to serve his community in a new way, to run for the school board in District 3 as a write-in candidate. I am fully confident that Robert will put the needs of the students first and work hard to ensure they receive the best education possible in the best environment.
If you live in District 3, please fill in the oval and write-in Robert Ashwell for School Board.
JIM CUTLER
Bedford