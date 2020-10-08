Letters to the editor for Oct 8, 2020

Desensitized America?
Carol Pilot’s letter to the editor on Aug. 16, “Band Together as Humans,” expressed my deepest concerns: Why have the people of the most fortunate nation on this earth become so divided and violent? Is this the modern day rise and fall of the Roman Empire? “Any nation divided against itself will be ruined and a house divided against itself will fall.”
In January 2018, in response to the school shootings, The Associated Press reported the comments of Kentucky’s governor, Matt Bevin, which may have touched on the problem. He is reported to have said, “We have become desensitized to death, we have become desensitized to killing and we have become desensitized to empathy for our fellow man and it’s coming at an extraordinary price and we have got to look at the root cause of this. We cannot celebrate death in video games, celebrate death in TV shows, celebrate death in movies, celebrate death in musical lyrics and remove nay sense of mortality and sense of higher authority and then expect that things like this are not going to happen.”
Have we Americans become desensitized? I rather think so.
ANN M. HARPER
Lynchburg
More relief money needed
It is time for Congress to pass another round of COVID-19 relief money for individuals in need, for local governments, for local school districts and for state governments. Currently, Congress’ priorities are not aligned with the needs of their constituents.
To everyone who does not have the privileged position to be able to work from home, take time off or work in a low contact environment, I am sorry our members of Congress don’t realize the real, human impact their ineptness is causing.
U.S. Rep. Ben Cline needs to be fighting for us. Unemployment still is rampant, most states need more protective equipment and testing supplies, and local governments need help with the unique pandemic needs of their communities.
A national response is necessary and we need Congress to make it happen.
LILY HUNGARLAND
Lynchburg
