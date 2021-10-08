Letters to the editor for Oct. 8, 2021

Democrats need to wake up

As a Democrat, I am seriously concerned about the upcoming elections for governor and General Assembly. I realize that this is nothing new for the Democratic Party. They do this all the time.

The party is plagued by two recurrent problems. The first is complacency. After having success in national or statewide contests by garnering record turnout, it is almost always the case that in the next election cycle a vast number of left-leaning voters tend to sit back and let other people carry the burden — this usually results in Republican victories at the polls.

I know that a large number of voters in Virginia assume that the Northern Virginia-Tidewater area will once again provide the winning margin for the party and will sit this one out safe in that assumption. Couple that with the perpetual problem of having the Democratic leadership always, always nominating the safe, moderate, entrenched, establishment candidate, like Terry McAuliffe, which always results in the alienation of progressives in the party who seem more than willing to pass on these candidates in spite of knowing that the alternative often results in the election of people like Donald Trump or Glenn Youngkin.