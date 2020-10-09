Letters to the editor for Oct 9, 2020

Vote yes on amendments
Early and mail-in voting for the Nov. 3. election is underway in Virginia. Along with the ballot for president, senator, U.S. representative and any local elected officials, there are two ballot measure questions for voters to decide on. Please vote yes to both ballot measures regardless of your party affiliation.
Question 1 is on the Redistricting Commission Amendment to constitutionally help end gerrymandering in Virginia. Voting yes on this question supports the transfer of power from the state legislature to draw the state’s congressional and legislative districts to an independent commission composed of state legislators and citizens. Currently, the state legislators alone draw up districts and they draw districts that are advantageous to their reelection and to their political parties. If you believe in fair elections where voters choose their elected officials, and not the other way around, then please vote yes to question 1.
To learn more about redistricting reform in Virginia, visit OneVirginia2021.org.
In the increasingly purple state of Virginia, both parties have a temptation to draw up districts favorable to themselves (Democrats in urban areas and Republicans in rural areas). Therefore, it is in our interests as citizens and voters of Virginia, regardless of political affiliation, to once and for all end this undemocratic practice of gerrymandering. Virginia is currently one of the most gerrymandered states in the nation.
Question 2 on the ballot supports exempting one vehicle from state and local property taxes for 100% service-disabled veterans. Vote yes on this to stand in solidarity with our service-disabled veterans and their sacrifices. For information on what’s on your ballot, go to: ballotpedia.org/ Virginia_Sample_Ballot
NIRO RASANAYAGAM
Lynchburg
Need better debates
I watched the presidential debate on Tuesday, Sept. 29, with dismay as it reeled out of control of the moderator. Surely someone can create ways these debates will be helpful to all involved.
Two suggestions are have the mic turned off while the other candidate has his time to speak without interruption. If that is not enough, have them also speak in different rooms.
SUE HAHN
Lynchburg
