Letters to the editor for Oct 9, 2020

Vote yes on amendments

Early and mail-in voting for the Nov. 3. election is underway in Virginia. Along with the ballot for president, senator, U.S. representative and any local elected officials, there are two ballot measure questions for voters to decide on. Please vote yes to both ballot measures regardless of your party affiliation.

Question 1 is on the Redistricting Commission Amendment to constitutionally help end gerrymandering in Virginia. Voting yes on this question supports the transfer of power from the state legislature to draw the state’s congressional and legislative districts to an independent commission composed of state legislators and citizens. Currently, the state legislators alone draw up districts and they draw districts that are advantageous to their reelection and to their political parties. If you believe in fair elections where voters choose their elected officials, and not the other way around, then please vote yes to question 1.

To learn more about redistricting reform in Virginia, visit OneVirginia2021.org.