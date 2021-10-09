Letters to the editor for Oct. 9, 2021

America was built on sweat and hard work, so why are so many not working? I will say this: Yes we all want more money, but I was raised, “It’s not what you make, but how you spend it." Those who receive Democrats' government handouts are allowing themselves to be controlled by the government. If we all get a government handout (which the Democrats call free), sooner or later the controls they will have over your life will be unstoppable: what you eat, what you say, what you wear and how you think will be their decision instead of yours. When you work for an employer to earn your keep, some require uniforms; this is your income provider, so you comply. When the government’s handout is your income, they own you. Get a job, lazy is killing America. God, please help.