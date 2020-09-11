Letters to the editor for Sept 11, 2020

Befuddled by virtual schools
I’m a 72-year-old retired university professor. As an undergrad, I took teacher education courses that were meant to prepare me for the world of the classroom, and after I got my BA in English, I spent the next 8 years working on a PhD in American literature. Altogether, I spent 35 years teaching in real classrooms and 10 years teaching online after I retired.
I’m telling you all this so you’ll see I should know something about teaching face-to-face and teaching virtually.
But to be totally honest, I’m completely confused and befuddled, and discombobulated by virtual teaching, the kind of teaching that’s supposed to be going on right now in this pandemic world.
What has convinced me I have no clue about what’s going on with the problems education faces is watching my 11-year-old granddaughter deal with virtual education.
Distance learning started for her a couple weeks ago. Since then, she’s spent most of her time in her bedroom with her Chromebook making videos, creating a virtual locker, writing what seems to be her autobiography, eating trail mix bars, signing into empty Zoom classes, where sometimes there are no teachers or students, watching Zooms go blank, and then suddenly surge back out of nowhere.
Watching all this crazy stuff is driving me bats! I stand over my granddaughter getting more frantic and more confused, ringing my hands like an old guy looking over a cliff at an ocean that’s threatening to wash right over me and the whole wide world I know.
But the amazing thing is that my granddaughter’s response is completely the opposite. My granddaughter patiently looks at the Zoom screen that’s suddenly gone dead, and she turns to me and says, “Don’t worry, Grandpa, I got this.” Then, she pokes a button on her Chromebook or presses her cursor on a link, and the Zoom comes back, and the ocean that I thought was going to flood the whole world suddenly begins to recede.
JOHN GUZLOWSKI
Lynchburg
