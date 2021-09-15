Letters to the editor for Sept. 15, 2021

Policy, not personality, matters
The choice could not be clearer for this November’s elections in Virginia.
If you believe in killing unborn babies, vote Democrat; if you believe in life, vote Republican.
If you want gun confiscation, vote Democrat; if you believe in the 2nd Amendment, vote Republican.
If you believe churches should be shuttered, vote Democrat; if you believe in religious freedom, vote Republican.
If you believe in lockdowns and mandates, vote Democrat; if you believe in life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, vote Republican.
If you believe marriage should be between anyone or anything and you can choose your gender, vote Democrat; if you believe in God’s definition of marriage and gender, vote Republican. The Virginia Marriage Amendment is on the chopping block in 2022, if you vote Democrat.
Democrats believe in dependence and government control; Republicans believe in freedom and personal responsibility.
The choice is yours. Our children’s future depends on your vote. Your vote has consequences.
Reject the policies and ideology of the Democrats; that is not who we are as freedom-loving Americans. Terry McAuliffe is not different — he is a Democrat with Democrat policies. On Aug. 24, 2021, Terry McAuliffe said, “you make life difficult” for the unvaccinated.
This election, choose freedom.
JANET STASULLI
Forest
More school choice needed
Government-run schools have been ignored by the average citizen taxpayer for far too long. It’s time parents and citizens started taking a closer look at what the Marxists bureaucrats in Washington and Richmond have been promoting in these modern-day indoctrination centers formally known as the American public school system.
We are engaged in a battle for the hearts and minds of the children and students of our nation. That is why we must demand reform of the education system once and for all. In almost all 50 states, the number one budget item is education, so let’s hit them where it hurts.
I call for funding following the individual student. Give parents and caretakers the choice and option of where to send their student to school, eliminating the financial hurdle for many, be it a charter, religious, government-run or home school. Let’s make these government schools compete for dollars and students.
Competition and the free market are the lifeblood of our society. We must end the practice of these government schools getting automatic funding for students that never step foot in one of their classrooms. We also need to abolish the federal Department of Education, thus holding local authorities accountable for their education policies and mandates.