Letters to the editor for Sept. 16, 2021

Our advancing decline
History reveals the decline of a culture is accompanied by the advancement of function over form. This appears in architecture, literature and government. Examples include the Roman Empire, Mayan culture in North America and Chinese dynasties. As culture “advances,” more attention and value is given to procedures rather than core objectives, survival and benefits to society.
The devolvement of the United States is seen in our courtrooms. Defendants, obviously guilty, sit and smirk as disreputable attorneys sidestep the crime to argue insignificant details of law while blaming the shortcomings of parents, teachers, police, justice system or society. We must support the rights of all to a fair trial and competent counsel but these rights are abused and unscrupulously manipulated now to the detriment of a just and organized society. Single-issue extremists sabotage desperately needed infrastructure repairs and improvements beneficial to our country and citizens. We must protect our environment, but can we use common sense based on facts not agenda? The single goal is disruption, not the proclaimed virtue.
The result is played out in our streets. Cities and citizens’ property are destroyed without accountability. Desperately needed repairs and improvements are stonewalled. Politicians make stupid speeches and attorneys make bank deposits while the decline accelerates.