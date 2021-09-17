Letters to the editor for Sept. 17, 2021

In response to recent letters
Two recent letters caught my attention.
Sept. 15, “Policy, not personality, matters,” got freedom and personal responsibility all wrong. As former Secretary of State John Foster Dulles famously said some 65 years ago, “Freedom and duty always go hand in hand and if the free do not accept the duty of social responsibility, they will not long remain free.” The kind of freedom promoted here is really borderline anarchy. Clearly many conservatives believe that the answer to the eternal biblical question, “Am I my brother’s keeper?” is a resounding “No!“
The Sept. 16th letter, “Our advancing decline,” is of note for its statement, “Defendants, obviously guilty, sit and smirk as disreputable attorneys sidestep the crime...” Let’s be clear here. Throughout much of our history, “obviously guilty” has been a code phrase for not liking how a defendant looks. We all know the beady eyed guy of movie fame who who doesn’t seem remorseful enough, and others we call thugs. I think that to suggest assuming the guilt of innocence of the accused by virtue of their looks and behavior is un-American to the hilt.
If we really want freedom, if we really want justice, then we cannot presume to judge people simply because they are different and disagree with our views. Both of these letters fell short in this regard.
KENNETH NAUGLE
Forest
In support of Gillett
I write in wholehearted support of the candidacy of Denise “DD” Gillett for Campbell County Board of Supervisors.
I attended a “meet and greet” gathering at her business, the Timberlake Tavern, several days ago and was impressed by her skills as a communicator. I had heard marvelous things about her as President of the Timber Lake Homeowners Association from several residents I know there: her organizational skills, her drive to get things done, her ability to approach difficult situations and people and engage them with her considerable diplomatic skills, to have all sides working together toward a goal of arriving at a better place than where she found it.
Our Board of Supervisors, and the residents of the Timberlake District, would be well served by the skill set she brings to the table, aimed at making a difference for the betterment of Campbell County.
MICHAEL A. WHORLEY
Lynchburg