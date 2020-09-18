Letters to the editor for Sept, 18, 2020

Hats off to local school professionals
To the teachers, staff and administrators at our local schools, we see you! We see you out there trying to juggle your own family’s virtual learning and also learn new technology to help our kids stay on track. We see the SeeSaw and Google Classroom replies late at night, cheering our kids on to the next assignment to master the skill. We see you on the Zoom calls during the day in empty and echoing classrooms, just wishing your students could fill those four walls. We see your messages, journal replies, check-ins, voicemails and letters in the mail. We see how you’ve risen to this challenge. Thank you. We don’t say it enough. Thank you.
Just in the past 24 hours, I’ve been on an evening elementary school Zoom call with our principal and most of the teachers and staff to answer any parent questions. My daughter has received personal feedback on her work via voice and written messages; she’s received custom encouragement and videos to help her master her next violin song; and a letter in the mail from her loving teacher from last school year. Most of this is not necessary, but you go above and beyond because you are passionate about teaching and seeing kids succeed. Thank you for all you do.
MEGAN HUFFMAN
Lynchburg
Trump’s lies cost lives
Lies, lies, and more lies. Instead of worrying about what is actually the truth, Trump’s aides are worrying about who among them was responsible for allowing him, for once, to tell it. Even if you are naive enough to believe Trump lied to prevent panic over the pandemic, you would be left wondering why he politicized and discouraged the simple act of wearing masks, since he evidently understood early on that COVID-19 is transmitted through airborne particles. If enough people had worn masks early in the pandemic, thousands of lives, including those of his own supporters, would have been saved and the economy wouldn’t be reeling. This is what happens when you elect a showman and PR man to the most important position in the world. Trump calls himself a “cheerleader” for America, but what we need in the pandemic is a coach with a game plan. That would definitely not be Donald Trump.
NANCY TYREE
Lynch Station
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!