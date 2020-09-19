Letters to the editor for Sept. 19, 2020

Voting for Republicans
In response to the letter from Wayne Crone, a Vietnam vet, I thank him for his service. As far as the “anonymous source” article in The Atlantic about President Trump making disparaging remarks about our fallen heroes — you can put that in the trash bin along with the phony Russian collusion story. The editor of the story now admits “his sources could be wrong.”
President Trump rebuilt the military after the Obama/Biden administration gutted it. President Trump lifted the rules of engagement Obama/Biden enacted that tied the hands of our military allowing ISIS terrorists to expand their caliphate. Under President Trump, the caliphate was destroyed. President Trump, by his actions and words, holds all those who serve, and have served, in the utmost reverence and respect.
From a former Democrat, to all of my friends who are lifelong Democrats, please understand this is not your parents’ Democratic party. By today’s standard, John F. Kennedy would be a Republican.
The evil, America-hating, George Soros is funding Antifa and BLM that is creating havoc in our cities. Sadly, the Democratic party will not condemn these radical groups. Money from George Soros-funded PACs are pouring money into our local elections to elect radicals like Cameron Webb to represent our conservative 5th District. Don’t be manipulated by slick, deceptive advertising. Webb is radical left.
On Nov. 3, I will vote in person for Donald J. Trump for president, Daniel Gade for senator and Bob Good for our 5th Congressional District. I will vote to preserve America.
MICHAEL ZIMMERMAN SR.
Lynch Station
