Letters to the editor for Sept. 20, 2021

Crude displays disappoint
As I was driving home from the recycle site in Bedford, I was following a black jeep with a "F--- Biden" sign in the back window. I wonder if this person drives that to church on Sundays. But I also wonder at the offensive crudeness of such a public display.
But, society has changed. It has become less formal and swear words in conversation are much more acceptable nowadays.
To give the Devil his due, several psychological studies debunk the old viewpoint that cussing is a sign of ignorance. These studies found that the opposite was true.
But I don’t think that perspective applies to this situation. Whereas expressing one’s political view is one of the pillars of our democracy, shouldn’t that viewpoint convey the reason behind it? Does this Jeep driver actually hate our duly elected president that much?
On that same trip, I passed a large yard sign displaying this person’s distaste for Nancy Pelosi: a cartoon of a young boy urinating on her name. While this was a bit more colorful, it still was a crude, vulgar attempt at political discourse.
If these people dislike the president and House Speaker so much, why don’t they find some conventional way to show their displeasure? That’s how it’s supposed to work. That’s why we have campaigns and elections. But maybe they truly are ignorant and unable to communicate their views in a coherent way.
Is it hatred or fear of change? There are policies and programs of both Republicans and Democrats I don’t agree with and I often voice my criticism interlaced with words not considered “terms of endearment.” But not in the public arena. That is not the place for it. Doing so is not a sign of courage or intelligence. It is just the opposite.
DAVID GOODE
Bedford