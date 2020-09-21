Letters to the editor for Sept 21, 2020

Supporting change
The Lynchburg Academy of Medicine is a nonprofit organization of physicians founded in 1893.
Throughout its rich, 125-year history in Lynchburg and the surrounding areas, the Academy has supported the interests of patients and physicians throughout Central Virginia and coordinates care for all patient populations in our community.
As healthcare professionals, we strive to make life better for our neighbors, friends, family members and the greater community. This effort extends well beyond the walls of the facilities where we work.
As our country continues to undergo evolutionary change because of an ongoing pandemic and increasing social awareness, the Academy of Medicine, too, has continued to evolve since its inception.
The Lynchburg Academy of Medicine is a multi-gendered, multi-ethnic group of physicians supporting the needs of central Virginia. The Lynchburg Academy of Medicine affirms all life is to be valued and we are committed to providing the highest quality healthcare to all citizens of Central Virginia.
The Academy recognizes matters of healthcare disparities and the inequities created by systemically biased social policies, which have affected the well-being of disadvantaged communities.
We must not remain silent on issues of social justice, criminal justice, educational inequality and economic disparity. These factors continue to disproportionately impact the physical, psychological and social well-being of minority communities.
The Board of the Lynchburg Academy of Medicine supports the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.
As we continue to work towards a common goal, let us not forget we are all part of the human race.
CLINTON S. BEVERLY, MD, FACS, CPE
President, Lynchburg Academy of Medicine, Lynchburg
