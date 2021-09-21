Letters to the editor for Sept. 21, 2021

Vaccine mandates help
There is a nice bit of evidence that vaccine mandates (along with requirements for wearing masks in indoor spaces) slow the spread of this vicious virus. The University of Virginia and Virginia Tech have mandated vaccinations and masks. Over the course of the semester those two universities have seen 255 (UVA) and 118 (Tech) student cases of COVID. On the other hand, Liberty University has taken a more libertarian approach and seen 1,056 students with COVID so far this semester.
Statistically speaking, those 1,056 students will infect more than 1,500 additional people, who will go on to infect more. Unfortunately, that spread will not be confined to campus. Many of the newly infected will be townspeople. Lynchburg now has more cases of COVID than it did at the peak of the winter surge (leading Virginia in new infections), Lynchburg General Hospital is overwhelmed, and 61 people have died unnecessarily.
There are obvious individual benefits to being vaccinated, but the most important benefit is protection of our families, friends, and neighbors. If misled individuals will not act for either their own health or that of their neighbors, then it is time to require them to act in the best interest of their community and get vaccinated.
DENNIS GOFF
Bedford
Trump was better
The left really wanted [President Donald] Trump and his policies out. So let's review what we have now: 13,000 undocumented under a Texas bridge, increasing inflation, French ambassador recalled, Afghanistan disaster, dependence on foreign oil, increased COVID cases despite vaccinations, and military leadership failures.
This with an administration that blames the former president for every failure. You may not have liked his tweets but his goal wasn't to fundamentally change the country.
KENNETH HACKER
Lynchburg