Letters to the editor for Sept 22, 2020

The people of the Fifth District of Virginia deserve a representative who believes not only that all people are created equal, but also that some Americans have been denied that equality. A representative who believes it is time to right that wrong and grant all Americans equal opportunity regardless of religious beliefs, race, national origin or sexuality. A representative who will represent all the people in the Fifth District, not just those from his own party.
We deserve a representative who believes all Americans have a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. A representative who believes that individuals need good health to achieve those and has a plan for how to expand, rather than reduce, access to the best medical care in the world. We need a representative who recognizes the threat posed by a virus that has killed nearly 200,000 Americans and who will plan for how to respond to both the health and financial threats posed by that pandemic. We deserve a representative who recognizes the ultimate cause of the record-breaking wildfires in the American West and extraordinary outbreak of hurricanes on our southern and eastern shores. A representative who will listen to scientific evidence and seek long-term solutions to these calamities.
I will vote early and in person for that candidate, Dr. Cameron Webb. I hope you will too.
DENNIS GOFF
Bedford
Understand your government
Democracy: “A system of government by the whole population or all the eligible members of a state, typically through elected representatives.”
Republic: “A state in which supreme power is held by the people and their elected representatives, and which has an elected or nominated president rather than a monarch.”
Socialism: “A political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole.”
Meritocracy: “Government or the holding of power by people selected on the basis of their ability.”
We’ve never had a pure version of government, but we did have a blend of the first three. This blend, when dealt out in more or less equal proportions, served us well and helped establish and maintain a strong middle class. What we have today is the fourth with one slight alteration: “government or the holding of power by people selected on the basis of their wealth;” the result of an effort born in the ’60s and purposefully brought to its present strength.
If you wish to understand this better, please read “Tailspin” by Steven Brill. We who call each other names and rail against each other’s beliefs feed this voracious monster. At least come back to the middle (less bias) and up to the top (most reliable) reporting for information. Throw out the left, throw out the right, throw out the National Enquirer. You owe it to yourself, your country, your world.
HAZEL KITTS
Appomattox
