Letters to the editor for Sept. 22, 2021

In response to the letter printed on Sept. 20, 2021 by Mr. Goode [“Crude displays disappoint”], I certainly agree that vulgar display is uncalled for, but I guess the individuals could take a more tactful approach and burn down cities.

I personally believe people are so wrapped up in the evils of social media they do not teach their children but leave them to learn from the evil amongst us. I will voice my opinion publicly without cursing or vulgar photos. This administration, so called, running the country is destroying Americans’ freedoms, making America dangerous by bringing those who hate us into our country and brainwashing our children to believe people dislike others because of their skin color, which is a total lie imposed on the young people.

Children should be taught honesty, how to work for what you get, to say thank you, you’re welcome and please. Our children need to understand life is not what we consider always fair but rather to pull their bootstraps up and move forward. Our children need to understand they (maybe until this administration) can do whatever they work hard to achieve and never give up even when they stumble.