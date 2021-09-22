Letters to the editor for Sept. 22, 2021

Teaching children right
In response to the letter printed on Sept. 20, 2021 by Mr. Goode [“Crude displays disappoint”], I certainly agree that vulgar display is uncalled for, but I guess the individuals could take a more tactful approach and burn down cities.
I personally believe people are so wrapped up in the evils of social media they do not teach their children but leave them to learn from the evil amongst us. I will voice my opinion publicly without cursing or vulgar photos. This administration, so called, running the country is destroying Americans’ freedoms, making America dangerous by bringing those who hate us into our country and brainwashing our children to believe people dislike others because of their skin color, which is a total lie imposed on the young people.
Children should be taught honesty, how to work for what you get, to say thank you, you’re welcome and please. Our children need to understand life is not what we consider always fair but rather to pull their bootstraps up and move forward. Our children need to understand they (maybe until this administration) can do whatever they work hard to achieve and never give up even when they stumble.
Our children see mostly trash on television, social media, T-shirts and, as you complained, the back of vehicles. I am with you, Americans have along the way lost respect for self and others. Americans are losing America daily; just look at the border, look at the crime rate, and this is not the guns’ fault but lack of accountability for one’s actions.
With that said, wait until the next 9/11. I believe all Americans will at some point have to toughen up because this is far from the America I grew up in, may God Bless her.
KARA JONES
Madison Heights
Thanks to local biz
I want to give a special “Thank you” to Kubota Tractor of Lynchburg for their “Touch a Tractor Day” on Sept. 18. I took two of my grandsons and we had a blast! A special thank you to the guys who allowed the kids to dig holes with the backhoe. They were very patient and kind to the kids. With all of the trouble in today’s world, events like this are so important for our children. Much appreciated.
TERRY STEVENS
Amherst