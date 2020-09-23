Letters to the editor for Sept 23, 2020

Grant requirement too high
Being a small business owner at the same location for the past 23 years, and then having the virus come along and pretty much cripple my business, even though I am in my studio every day because being a glazier folks do need replacement glass for their windows, so that makes me an essential worker, and getting the news the city is accepting applications for the CARES grant money to help small businesses, but then come to find out that one of the requirements for eligibility is I must have at least $50,000 in gross sales a year.
Wow! If I could gross that amount a year, I would not need the grant and so when folks ask if I have applied for it and I tell them about that requirement, their jaws hit the floor — as did mine when I read that. You know folks have called me Lynchburg’s “Best Kept Secret,” but for the help with that kind of requirement, I am in more of a danger of becoming Lynchburg’s “Best Dead Secret.”
J.E. GLENN
J.E.G. Stained Glass
Lynchburg
Russian collusion is real
I recently read a letter on these pages from a man who recommended throwing The Atlantic story about Trump disparaging “our fallen heroes” in “the trash bin along with ‘the phony Russian collusion story.’” I can’t say whether there was any truth to that Atlantic story. But I can state unequivocally that the Russian collusion story was not “phony.”
If you read “The Mueller Report,” you’ll discover that he documents several instances of Trump campaign officials meeting with Russians, or people acting on behalf of Russia, to advance Trump’s candidacy.
As Mueller conceded, collusion per se is not illegal. Only when collusion rises to the level of a criminal conspiracy is it a crime. Mueller determined that the Trump campaign’s collusion with Russia did not rise to that level.
Still, it was un-American, and it should trouble us all that a presidential campaign would welcome help from a longstanding adversary — one that continues to meddle in our electoral process.
EDWARD PALM
Forest
