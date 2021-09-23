Letters to the editor for Sept. 23, 2021

Do the math on tax cut

Are you listening to Glenn Youngkin’s promise to repeal Virginia’s sales tax on groceries — and salivating over all the money you will save? The new things you will buy? Not so fast. The average Virginia family of four spends an average of $9,744 on food every year. Repealing the current 2.5% sales tax would result in an annual savings of $243 for that family. Per person, it’s a savings of a little less than $61 per year.

“We’re going to go to work and cut costs for Virginians — starting by eliminating the burdensome grocery tax,” he tweets. Burdensome? I wonder if Youngkin realizes that $61 annual savings will hardly buy a new pair of tennis shoes?

Some years ago, Virginians were misled by another Republican gubernatorial candidate named Jim Gilmore, who insisted that repealing the automobile tax was the path to prosperity in Virginia. Years later, his unworkable proposal is still highly debated across both sides of the aisle in Richmond — with almost everyone concluding that it just can’t be done. Taxes and government budgets are a dicey proposition.