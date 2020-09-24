Letters to the editor for Sept 24, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Good’s support of law enforcement disputed

To the citizens of Campbell County that had to endure Bob Good’s four years as a supervisor, his newfound support of law enforcement is news to us. As a fellow Campbell County resident, I hope the rest of the 5th District sees through this charade.

If Mr. Good supported police officers like he claims he does, he would have fought like hell in his years on the board to have gotten them higher wages. Instead of doing the right thing and fighting to divert tax dollars to the sheriff’s office or thinking of ways to raise revenue that could have benefited officers, he cowered behind the idea that higher taxes were out of the question. He feared political blowback and lacked the nerve to do the right thing.

I and others fought like crazy to get a meals tax instituted so that police officers, among others, could hopefully receive better equipment, training, and higher salaries. Bob Good, not exactly known for having a clear vision or understanding of how policy works, did nothing on his time on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors to better the county. He constantly said “no” to anything that could have benefited the residents. He consistently showed his lack of temperament and maturity when questioned about his absence of ideas.