Letters to the editor for Sept. 24, 2021

Think before voting GOP

Over the years I have heard politicians say some ridiculous things, but a recent statement by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott takes the cake.

When asked about the omission of rape and incest from the GOP’s new Texas anti-abortion law, he answered, seriously, that women would no longer have to worry about rape in Texas because he was going to get all rapists off the streets. This is, indeed, the most asinine thing I’ve ever heard. Rapists don’t walk the streets with signs identifying themselves as such, and a rapist is not a rapist until he has committed the act at least once.

I cannot read Abbott’s mind, but I can only surmise that he is planning to either decriminalize rape entirely or make it so difficult to prosecute that women need not bother with reporting what used to be a crime. We may be tempted to brush this off as the lunacy so characteristic of Texas. The problem is that GOP governors are engaged in what can be indelicately called a pissing contest to see which one can be the most Trump-like and far out. All of them take orders from Mar-a-Lago, and I’m sure Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin would like to join.