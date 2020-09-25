Letters to the editor for Sept 25, 2020

Voting for the 2020 election cycle has begun. As you head to the polls to cast your vote, take into account what has transpired just this year. The year started with an impeachment trial leading to an acquittal despite the president’s obvious guilt. Next came the pandemic with chaotic hospital wards, lies and deflections from the White House, mass suffering and death, mass unemployment, closed cities and towns and major disruptions to normal life. Also police killings, nationwide protests and continued sickness and death. And now a contentious hearing for a Supreme Court justice to look forward to.