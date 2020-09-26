Letters to the editor for Sept 26, 2020

While I believe a society should continually strive to improve and align itself with the values endorsed by our founding fathers — equality under the law and the inherent value of each individual life, I will not be a member of any organization that supports BLM. I have withdrawn my membership.

PATRICIA A. POWERS, MD

Lynchburg

Why is Campbell County unprepared?

With all the long lines already reported in the news for early in-person voting, with several clips of Virginia also included, why is the Campbell County registrar sitting on his/her buns and just offer one early in-person voting office in Rustburg?

Registrar, get off your comfortable and cushioned taxpayer paid swivel chair and get with the times!

Campbell County citizens need satellite offices for an avalanche of early in-person voting, just like other Virginia counties obviously foresaw coming, wisely planned for, and tried to address it best they could — unlike your Devil-take-it approach to what you must have known was coming! What say you?!

OMAR MENDOZA

Lynchburg

Editor’s note: According to the Virginia Department of Elections, Bedford County is the only locality in the greater Lynchburg region that has a satellite voting office for early voting.