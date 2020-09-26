Letters to the editor for Sept 26, 2020

Against medicine academy board’s BLM support
The Board of the Lynchburg Academy of Medicine recently announced its support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. I believe that ALL lives matter, regardless of race or creed, gender or age. But the principles of the BLM group are ones I cannot condone.
BLM is founded on Marxist principles, antithetical to the foundational values of America.
BLM is against the concept of the nuclear family. This is in direct opposition to scientific data that supports the stability of the nuclear family, showing children do better — health-wise, behaviorally, academically and later, financially — when both parents are present and active in the child’s life. A recent Congressional report, “The Demise of the Happy Two-Parent Home” references much of the recent relevant international data.
BLM states that all Black lives matter, yet is silent on abortions of Black babies, silent on Black-on-Black violence, and I find no evidence of its investment into Black communities or traditionally Black institutions of higher education.
BLM says they “support empathy” and “practice justice, liberation, and peace.” Recent news reports have shown a different picture: I see people in BLM clothing who are using violence and intimidation, not practicing peace.
While I believe a society should continually strive to improve and align itself with the values endorsed by our founding fathers — equality under the law and the inherent value of each individual life, I will not be a member of any organization that supports BLM. I have withdrawn my membership.
PATRICIA A. POWERS, MD
Lynchburg
Why is Campbell County unprepared?
With all the long lines already reported in the news for early in-person voting, with several clips of Virginia also included, why is the Campbell County registrar sitting on his/her buns and just offer one early in-person voting office in Rustburg?
Registrar, get off your comfortable and cushioned taxpayer paid swivel chair and get with the times!
Campbell County citizens need satellite offices for an avalanche of early in-person voting, just like other Virginia counties obviously foresaw coming, wisely planned for, and tried to address it best they could — unlike your Devil-take-it approach to what you must have known was coming! What say you?!
OMAR MENDOZA
Lynchburg
Editor’s note: According to the Virginia Department of Elections, Bedford County is the only locality in the greater Lynchburg region that has a satellite voting office for early voting.
