Letters to the editor for Sept. 27, 2021

Biden policies failing U.S.

[President] Joe Biden is “stuck on stupid” and the millions who voted for him are also if they believe all his lies. Contrary to his denials, there is chaos at the southern border. We have open borders. He has and is constantly politicizing COVID-19 vaccinations. His mandates are worthless. Inflation is rising, but he says the economy is great. Production of American goods has decreased, especially in the food industry, causing shortages and in turn cost increase. Almost every business has signs out: “Help wanted, apply within, start today.” People are not working because he is still chunking money to them, and they refuse to work because they are bringing home more from him than they would if they were working. That is socialism. He is still on this climate change kick. He cannot even define climate change. Records prove it was hotter in the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s, so his argument is moot.