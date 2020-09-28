Letters to the editor for Sept. 28, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Importance of kindness

Be kind to each other.

What is so difficult about wearing a mask (covering the nose and mouth) in public during this pandemic? We all live in the same community and need to be more considerate of each other.

I hear from the non-mask wearers they prefer their freedom, have a respiratory problem, don’t like their glasses fogging up or think COVID-19 is bogus and we won’t hear another word of it after the Nov. 3 election.

Safety for all has become a real issue here. Many people arrive at a store just to turn around and walk out because there are so many others inside not wearing masks. Two people in my shop already have come down with COVID-19; this is not bogus.

When all people wear masks in their community, COVID-19 numbers go down. I look at WTOP.com/coronavirusupdate in the paragraph for the latest corona virus test results in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Scroll down to where a map shows every county in the country. Touch the county of interest, and the numbers come up. In Lynchburg, we had 43 cases April 21, 75 on May 21, 108 on June 20, 680 on Aug. 21 and 1,307 on Sept. 21. If this virus is going away, why are the numbers increasing? Everyone doesn’t wear masks here.