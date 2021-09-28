Letters to the editor for Sept. 28, 2021

Youngkin’s abortion position clear
A recent letter to the editor [“Think before voting GOP, Sept. 24] attempted to argue against voting for the GOP in Virginia on the basis of the recent Texas abortion law.
The Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin stated in the recent debate with Democrat [Terry] McAuliffe that he would not have signed the Texas law, but that he would be supportive of a law to limit abortions beyond the point when the fetus can feel pain. He also said he supports exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother. The writer should have gotten her facts straight before launching into her imagined dystopia of what she “surmises” GOP governors want to do.
Poll after poll on attitudes about abortion show that most Americans favor access to abortion early in the pregnancy but support restrictions later in fetal development. A small minority favor the kind of unlimited access up to the point of birth that is apparently the position of today’s Democratic party. Candidate McAuliffe said during the recent debate that he would make it easier to obtain third-trimester abortions, exactly the time when a majority of Americans favor restrictions.
Our letter writer claims that the GOP’s governors are all “tak[ing] orders from Mar-a-Lago” and tries to dissuade voters from considering GOP candidates because, well, Trump. She is stuck in the past, still fighting the last battle, refusing to move into the future.
REBECCA BOYER-
ANDERSEN
Lynchburg
A plea to ministers
I would like to make a plea to all the ministers, pastors, priests, and any other religious leader to encourage their members to become vaccinated for COVID and to wear masks.
As a Christian myself, I feel it is a Christian mission. This is about loving our neighbors, helping the elderly and protecting our children from harm and sorrow.
Jesus Christ sacrificed his life for his children and was nailed to the cross. Having a shot in the arm and wearing a mask is an inconvenience — nothing major like what our Savior did for us. I’m so saddened and heartbroken by what so many people have suffered.
I believe God gave gifts to our ministers to lead the people and bestowed them with power. There is a familiar story often told in the pulpit about the man in a flood, who was on top of a roof asking God to save him. A rescue boat came by and the man refused to get in, saying he was waiting on God to save him. Then a rescue helicopter came by, and again the man said no. He was waiting on God. Then he yelled to God and asked God why He hadn’t saved him, and God told him, “I sent you a boat and a helicopter.” God is sending us help, and we are blessed with the knowledge of scientists and medical personnel. Please, ministers, use your God-given gifts to help save the people from harm.