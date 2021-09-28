Letters to the editor for Sept. 28, 2021

A plea to ministers

Jesus Christ sacrificed his life for his children and was nailed to the cross. Having a shot in the arm and wearing a mask is an inconvenience — nothing major like what our Savior did for us. I’m so saddened and heartbroken by what so many people have suffered.

I believe God gave gifts to our ministers to lead the people and bestowed them with power. There is a familiar story often told in the pulpit about the man in a flood, who was on top of a roof asking God to save him. A rescue boat came by and the man refused to get in, saying he was waiting on God to save him. Then a rescue helicopter came by, and again the man said no. He was waiting on God. Then he yelled to God and asked God why He hadn’t saved him, and God told him, “I sent you a boat and a helicopter.” God is sending us help, and we are blessed with the knowledge of scientists and medical personnel. Please, ministers, use your God-given gifts to help save the people from harm.