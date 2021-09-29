Letters to the editor for Sept. 29, 2021

Deciding is the difference
They want it both ways!
[Democratic gubernatorial candidate] Terry McAuliffe says he is all for the Democrat, “My body, my choice,” when it comes to “reproductive rights” — a woman’s right to choose, but when it comes to the vaccine, it’s not, “Your body, your choice.” He would put in place mandates to get everyone vaccinated.
[Republican gubernatorial candidate] Glenn Youngkin is not an anti-vaxxer; his entire family has been vaccinated against COVID-19. The difference between him and McAuliffe is that Glenn Youngkin will allow you to decide — “Your body, your choice.”
As Americans, we have freedom in our blood. As Republicans, we are all about personal responsibilities.
Let’s all stand up and take back our rights and act like the responsible, freedom-loving Americans God made us to be.
JANET STASULLI
Forest
What would Jesus do?
In his letter to the editor of The News & Advance, Sept. 25, George Caylor writes, “Most Americans believe in compassion, but we do not believe in weaponizing refugees.”
George, my dear friend, how do we think Jesus would handle this kind of situation? What do we imagine he would say and do? We know he said, “Come unto me all ye who are heavy laden and I will give you rest.” And also, “Love ye one another as I have loved you.”
My take on Jesus is that he would give relief to those who are persecuted even if they are “weapons” for another country, for he also said, “Do good to them who persecute you.”
In the larger picture, it is our personal acts that matter to God, what is in our hearts, so that when we follow the path and advice of Jesus, God will give the reward in ways we know not of.
ADGIE DIROM
Lynchburg