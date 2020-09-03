Letters to the editor for Sept 3, 2020

Why postmaster general?
I’m wondering why multi-millionaire Republican Louis DeJoy would sign on to be our postmaster general. He certainly doesn’t need the money. I suspect it goes beyond jeopardizing mail-in voting. Was DeJoy put there to erode confidence in our postal system and to work toward privatization?
As one of my professors was won’t to say, “Pay your money and take your choice.”
EDWARD PALM
Forest
Improve the education system
America has many problems to face and change, but it has one problem at the root of them all: A failing education system.
I believe that our education system needs to be greatly improved to be less eurocentric and biased in its instruction. I think that we shouldn’t present history as indisputable and we should let everyone be open to the possibility that there are many things that we don’t know are true.
We also shouldn’t cover up or gloss over the things that may reflect poorly on our culture or ourselves because no one in history is perfect. I firmly believe that we should tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth in history.
I also believe that there should be more women and people of color taught in history. For example, take Vivien Thomas, a Black man born in 1910, who in the 1940s devised a treatment for the blue baby syndrome without any prior college education. But he did not initially receive credit for the treatment. We should learn more about people like Vivien Thomas.
How you learn and what you learn affects you for your whole life because what you learn about people will affect how you treat them or see them. What you learn and don’t learn will affect how you make decisions and it will affect the world around you.
Anyone can hear that all men are created equal, but that doesn’t mean they’ll learn it; choose to learn it.
WILL HELLEWELL
Lynchburg
What new city manager?
I’ve been reading my daily newspaper and am disappointed to read that the entity that our city council used to search for the person to replace our retiring city manager ended up to be questionable.
My understanding is that the existing deputy city manager will be the interim city manager until we get our new city manager. I wonder if the council will use the same firm for this new search.
I would think a deputy city manager has that position because that person is assumed to be qualified to be the city manager. If that’s correct, then why doesn’t the deputy city manager automatically become the city manager?
Really, council, for what or whom are you searching?
ROY GOETZ
Lynchburg
