Letters to the editor for Sept 30, 2020

To my fellow veterans, fellow farmers and fellow Christians, please consider the following before you vote in the 2020 Presidential Election.
I raise these issues as a deeply concerned American (and a strong John McCain supporter when he ran for president).
Fellow veterans: Would you follow a private into battle who thought he knew more than the first sergeant, captain, colonel or even the general? President Trump has made the following statements: “I know more about ISIS than the generals.” When asked who he would talk to for military advice: “I’d talk to myself because I am the smartest person I know.” Incidentally, he dodged the draft five times and never served in the U.S. military nor has any Trump family member since immigrating to America.
Fellow farmers: Before Trump, we were getting about $1,500 for a 500-pound beef calf and about $16 for a bushel of soybeans. Under Trump, we’ve been getting about $700 and $8, respectively, thanks to an ill-advised trade war with China.
Fellow Christians: How many times have you seen the first family attend church service over the past four years? According to President Trump’s federal judge older sister, he has never been to church. When asked if he had ever asked God for forgiveness, he said: “No, because I never had a reason to.” Incidentally, he and Jesus are the only ones.
Please think long and hard before you vote!
DENNIS TORRENCE
Appomattox
