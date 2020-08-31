Letters to the editor for Sept 5, 2020

Listen to Thomas Jefferson
Thomas Jefferson stated: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
These truths that are self-evident are found in our being, body, soul and spirit; in nature, our earth, the heavens, plants, animals, birds, life in the waters, everything that has breath.
It is also self-evident that man is evil, reprobate, corrupt, lost in his own self-being and has refused the truth of a Creator, let alone their Creator. We are all equal in that.
The first man lost his perfect state through disobedience and so, yes, we are equal in every way for we all came into this world with that fallen nature. All creation now is corrupt. We all die. It is in that self-evident, we are all equal. Think on it!
We can choose, life and liberty with godly knowledge. We are equally given a choice: Eternal life, liberty from corruption or complete destruction and death eternal. Yes, we are equal. Man, woman, boy, girl: Choose this day whom you shall serve! And then start blocking out skin color. The soul of man and eternity is what matters! God and Country is our cry!
LORRAINE PEEL
Forest
Researchers from across the globe gathered virtually at the end of July for the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference® 2020 (AAIC® 2020), the largest gathering of Alzheimer’s and dementia researchers.
Our research presented there, aims at developing a simple non-invasive MRI technique for identifying these dementing diseases in their very early stages before mental decline sets in.
The issue we are addressing is the presence of small vascular (arterial) leak and reduced drainage capacity of outgoing waste from the brain. These “leaky pipes and stopped drains” allow toxic material to accumulate in the brain and smolder into a destructive process leading to decline in thinking and memory.
By identifying the development of these changes, treatments could be developed to stop or reverse this process and in essence prevent the mental decline from occurring.
Our diagnostic test is still in the developmental stage and we are seeking to study additional volunteers with mild dementia to solidify our early published findings.
To keep this momentum going, we need to continue to invest in diverse research.
Please join me in asking Ben Cline for his support of a $354 million increase in Alzheimer’s research funding at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in fiscal year 2021 or visit alz.org to get involved with the fight to end Alzheimer’s.
CHARLES R. JOSEPH, MD
Assistant Professor of Neurology Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine
Too much asked of teachers
As a parent who is long past having children in public school, my opinion on how schools should be opened during a pandemic should be taken with a grain of salt. However, like everyone else, I am worried about these children going back to in-person schooling this fall with a deadly virus that does not seem to be going away.
My biggest concern in all of this is the teacher’s safety. Being in a classroom with these children is asking a lot in normal times. Every one of these people should get the Nobel Peace Prize.
Now these leaders are asking teachers to enter a closed classroom with a large number of children who quite possibly could be infected with this highly contagious coronavirus. I’m sorry. They are asking teachers to do a difficult job (at a fairly low wage, by the way) and risk their lives at the same time.
Perhaps these leaders should consider this interesting fact I recently came across: Benjamin Franklin had only two years of formal education. Of course he did not have television or internet distractions to deal with and he was a voracious reader, but you get the point.
VINCENT HOVDA
Lynchburg
Kudos to Northam
I believe that Virginia is a much safer place due to the swift actions of our governor who happens to be a medical doctor.
Compared to other states, Virginia cases are not as severe or numerous as they could have been. It appears to some Virginians, what matters most is the ability to make money no matter the circumstances.
Yes, we have rights which include the right to die. But, you don’t have the right to endanger others. If we all consider others, maybe we can get this pandemic behind us. Throughout history the same mistakes have been made.
The U.S. has always been the world leader, but this is one time there is nothing to be proud of. While the GOP wants to limit the governor’s powers, they should want to limit that of their leader, the president.
If anyone believes this pandemic is fake, you don’t know anyone who has died or has or had the virus. Ask their loved ones if it is fake.
EDWARD CALLOWAY
Lynch Station
