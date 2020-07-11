Letters to the editor July 11, 2020

The history we remember
The letter “Monuments can focus thoughts” in the June 17 Forum finished with a chilling finale that without monuments, we can ignore and forget as we please. On reading this sentence, and with Tulsa, Oklahoma, recently in the news, I am reminded of two not so distant historical events that have actually been buried for many years.
The first is the Wilmington, North Carolina, white uprising of 1898 that forced nearly 2,000 prominent Blacks and sympathetic whites who had not been killed out of town and most on a train to Virginia. The code of silence there lasted for nearly 100 years until historians seriously investigated it.
The second is the Rosewood, Florida, massacre where enraged white residents destroyed an entire town of Black residents. This atrocity was also buried by silence. A 2004 historical marker was placed to remind of the evil perpetrated there.
I would suggest that rather than agonize over a wronged statue of Robert E. Lee and it’s meditative properties, we should first agree just what it is about our history that needs remembered? I doubt I will soon be found contemplating Gen. Lee and the Southern Jim Crow myth of the lost cause. History suggests he did not want us to.
KENNETH NAUGLE
Forest
Trump demands to be liked
So Trump believes the Supreme Court doesn’t “like” him. Shades of Arthur Miller’s award-winning play “Death of a Salesman.” The central character, Willy Loman, is a salesman who believes the key to success is popularity — not just to be “liked,” but “well-liked.”
There are disturbing similarities between Loman and Trump. Both want to be liked. Both sell themselves, first and foremost. The difference is that Trump doesn’t just want to be “liked.” He demands it.
To my mind, this explains his inability to ignore and rise above criticism and slights, real and imagined. He has to get even with those who refuse to give him what he believes to be his due — unqualified admiration and praise.
Just as Loman couldn’t accept his mediocrity, Trump can’t let go of his grandiose, delusional self-image. A “very stable genius” he never was.
EDWIN PALM
Forest
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!