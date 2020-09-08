Sept 10, 2020 LNA Letters to the editor

Vote conservative
I’m writing to ask the citizens of the 5th District to cast their vote in November for three candidates: President Donald Trump, who is running against liberal socialist Joe Biden; Daniel Gade, who is up against Mark Warner (Mark Warner supports abortion, gun control, illegal immigration, etc.); and Bob Good, who is contesting Cameron Wade, an anti-gun, pro-abortion, gay marriage advocate, who is ultra-liberal.
President Trump is a conservative candidate who is pro-gun and pro-life. He is obviously a better choice than a man with limited mental capacity who has made multiple racist gaffes over the years, whether intentionally or not.
Liberals will obviously instantly deny that Joe Biden is racist, so here are a couple links to prove otherwise:
Daniel Gade, running to replace the incumbent far-left liberal Sen. Mark Warner, supports Trump, believes in maintaining border security and says he will protect our 2nd Amendment rights.
Bob Good is a very kind and good man. He upholds the values many of the citizens in Virginia’s 5th District believe in. Being a volunteer and having talked to him personally, I know that he is a very kind man. He supports our president, will do his best to preserve our 2nd Amendment rights, and, being pro-life, will fight to put abortion restrictions back in place.
Please vote conservative on Nov. 3 to help protect our constitutional rights.
ADAM BOYER
Gladys
