Sept 4, 2020 LNA letters

Facts are important
I read the opinion page daily and it’s obvious that there are many opinions being expressed about the upcoming presidential elections. Everyone has a opinion, but few are expressed using factual information.
I would like to share some facts about what has been said by the Biden/Harris campaign and their stance on some important issues. If you support abortion up to the time of birth, vote for the Biden/Harris ticket. If you support government funding for sex change operations, vote for the Biden/Harris ticket. If you support the right for transsexuals to choose the bathroom of choice, vote for the Biden/Harris ticket. If you support the defunding of our police, vote for the Biden/Harris ticket. If you support the continued reliance on China for prescription drugs, vote for the Biden/Harris ticket. If you support open borders for illegal immigration, vote for the Biden/Harris ticket. If you support the continued rioting, burning, looting and destruction of private property, vote for the Biden/Harris ticket. If you support the erasing of American history, vote the Biden/Harris ticket. If you enjoy living in a bubble with the government controlling every aspect of your life, vote the Biden/Harris ticket. If you support the tail continuing to wag the dog, by all means, vote the Biden/Harris ticket.
If you approve of these measures you fit right into the liberal/socialist Democrat Party represented by the Biden/Harris ticket.
KENNETH BROWN
Hurt
How do Black lives matter?
What would we do without our peanut butter and jelly sandwiches? We all know that George Washington Carver invented peanut butter, don’t we? Well, surprise, he didn’t, but he did find over 300 uses for peanuts.
There are many most obvious ways in today’s world on why Black lives matter and we become more aware each day, such as the most recent shooting in the back by police of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Most people have no idea as to the amount of inventions created by Black people. There are literally hundreds and hundreds of everyday things that we could hardly live without, many invented by creative minds with little or no formal education: Thermostat, golf tee, cell phone, guitar, padlock, modern toilet, potato chip, refrigerator, pacemaker, ice cream scoop, TV remote, and hundreds and hundreds more. Indeed, Black lives matter in all our lives, in many ways; just Google!
BEV JORDAN
Lynchburg
