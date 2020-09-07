Sept 7, 2020 LNA Letters to the editor

Will debates matter?
The presidential debates between Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and incumbent GOP President Donald Trump are scheduled for Sept. 29 in Cleveland, Ohio; Oct. 15 in Miami, Florida; and Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee. The vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will take place on Oct. 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
At this stage of the heavyweight bout for the presidency, Biden is ahead on all scorecards. Trump supporters are hoping Biden will answer the bell and Trump can land a knockout punch and claim victory.
Biden has shown himself to be a difficult opponent on which to land a punch. For that reason, many Trump supporters are concerned that Biden will skip the debates and deny Trump the desperation opportunity he seeks.
Thomas Nelson covers some GOP talking points in his letter published on Aug. 24. He notes that “many reports suggest Biden shouldn’t debate the president. It’s easy to see why!” I disagree with the reason he gives — that Biden has difficulty publicly speaking because of his age. Trump has shown he has more than his share of difficulties pronouncing words, and he rarely speaks in whole sentences. I think the more obvious reason is that Biden is well ahead in the polls and has more to lose than gain. I’m not concerned Biden will avoid the presidential debates. He has made a date with the American people and he will keep it without regard to polls or the current president.
However, there would seem to be very few undecided voters in the stands. People have seen and heard President Trump for the better part of four years. Joe Biden has been in public life for over 50 years. At this point in time, every serious voter should know the president and former vice president and what they stand for.
Lindsey Graham has given his opinions in a Lincoln Project video on YouTube.
It is being called the most powerful campaign video ever produced. Former President Bush has weighed in. Former Sen. John Warner has given his endorsement ... all for Joe Biden. Let’s get this country moving forward again, and it will be extra special if we do it together.
WILLIAM MILLER
Forest
NBA strike — who cares?
So the NBA goes on strike because a Black man was shot by a policeman. Did the NBA go on strike when Blacks killed Blacks during the Chicago riots? No! Does anyone really care about what NBA players think?
Who wants to listen to people who earn millions of dollars a year playing a sport and then complain about how hard life is in America?
These are the same people who got scholarships to colleges to play sports while many intellectually gifted individuals received no scholarships and had to pay to go to college. To say the NBA is full of hypocrites is putting it mildly. All these individuals need to get on their knees and thank God they live in America.
SAM BARLOTTA
Lynchburg
