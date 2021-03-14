Community Viewpoint: Doing our part to slow climate change

Have you noticed? Climate change is increasingly in the news.

TV weathermen explain how it factors into extreme weather events. Bill Gates says on 60 Minutes that “solving climate change is possible but it will be the toughest challenge humankind has ever faced”. He has turned his attention to developing solutions to reducing carbon emissions, ploughing billions into a new safer nuclear power reactor, a new formula for concrete, plant-based foods, and other innovations that will help. But even if everyone does their best to reduce their personal carbon footprint by recycling, buying electric cars, installing solar panels and the like, making a meaningful dent on this problem will require national legislation.

It is encouraging that thousands of economists, hundreds of city and county governments, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the API (American Petroleum Institute) are speaking out about the need to deal with climate change. Many of these organizations and individuals are recommending putting a price on carbon, and specifically the Carbon Fee and Dividend type of legislation. It uses a market approach to encourage the use of clean alternatives to fossil fuels while shielding consumers by distributing all fees collected to households. It creates jobs by encouraging energy innovation and does not create a new bureaucracy.