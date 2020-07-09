Community Viewpoint for July 9, 2020

Several weeks ago, our world was shattered by the tragic murder of George Floyd. More people of color have died since then and countless numbers died before this tragedy. Unfortunately, events like this happen with too much regularity and people of color fear for their lives every time they leave home. Why? The discussions and demonstrations that have taken place over the past several weeks should have been held decades ago; in fact, there should never have been the need for these types of conversations but here we are.
Since the civil rights movement of the ’60s, I have asked myself year after year why do we continue to treat fellow Americans differently? How can this be happening in my country, a country that was founded on the belief that all men are created equal?
As a “privileged” white American, I will never know the burden of being Black in a country that prides itself on freedom and human rights. I have never known the fear of being pulled over by a police officer. I have never been denied service because of my race and when I enter a store, I am not followed by store security. I acknowledge, because of my race, I have received preferential treatment. Why?
I don’t consider myself to be racist; I live in a community that is 50% Black. I have Black friends, I am saddened every time I see a tape showing a Black man or woman killed without consequences, and I don’t use racial slurs. I’m not a racist! After deep reflection, I started to reconsider that last sentence. What I came to realize is, I have never spoken out about this injustice. Put another way, if I’m not part of the solution, I’m part of the problem. That ends today!
We can’t hide from our past. Blacks were brought to this country against their will. This is where they lived, loved, raised their children and died, but for them, this wasn’t home. They were later emancipated but never “free.” Today, we are forced to look back at the sins of the past and try to figure out a way to fix them. When I talk about the past, I talk about last year, and the year before that and so on, going back to 1619.
None of us can snap our fingers and make things right, but we can start that uncomfortable dialogue and work together to find solutions. It won’t be easy and things won’t change overnight but change is finally within our grasp. We owe it to those that came before us and those that will come after us to make this a better world for everyone and accept the reality that embracing diversity is the only moral option we have.
I take pride in watching the peaceful demonstrations and seeing young and old, Black and white standing together demanding change, not only in this country but around the world. I urge everyone to join the conversation to stamp out intolerance, bigotry and racism. If we work together, we can accomplish more than if we remain divided. Having said that, I’m not naive and know, all of us carry around some form of prejudice. It’s what you do with those feelings that define not only your character but who you are.
While we are on the topic of equality, I want to take a moment and remind everyone June was Pride month. The LGBTQ community has, for years, been discriminated against. A recent court decision will help give the disenfranchised members of our community some protection, but as we know by watching the events unfold in the Black Lives Matter movement, having laws designed to protect your rights doesn’t end discrimination and neither will the recent court cases.
Being a diverse nation can make us all better, but I fear our diversity is tearing us apart. Stand up and let your voices be heard. Discrimination, bigotry and racism have no place in our society. Fifty-seven years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his “I Have a Dream” speech. Isn’t it about time we fulfill his dream? Remember, if you aren’t part of the solution, you are part of the problem.
Bedsworth lives in Lynchburg.
GABRIELLA MICHELLE BEDSWORTH
Lynchburg
