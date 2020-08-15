Community viewpoint What matters is now

By Mark Russell
What a time. Donald Trump is offering us a view of the worst we can be. He is the American dream turned nightmare. He has always been rich, entitled and had anything he wants. But, he is a miserable, hate-filled, greedy, racist, philandering, predatory monster who seems to gain something like joy from harming others and the planet.
He takes out his anger on the rest of the world. If he was not able to destroy the planet, he would be an object of pity.
It would be wonderful to be able to see him healed by love and forgiveness, but he has sealed himself off from those who could save him and gathered to him those who want to be led, who want to hate and who want to live out their anger through him. They desire the lies and he spews them out like a fountain of hate.
So, how can this be the time that our nation reacts in such a compassionate and enlightened way to the death of a Black man, not a famous Black man, but just a man we saw murdered on TV by those who were supposed to protect him? I believe that Trump has created such a darkness in the soul of this nation that when there was a chance to create light we ran to it.
This man’s death made us open our eyes to admit things that we have known intellectually, but not in our spirit or soul. We saw with our hearts and then the visions kept coming and racist symbols and statues are tumbling down around us. I have hoped for this my entire life, but never in my wildest dreams did I think it would happen during these dark Trump years.
But this is the time it had to happen. We needed to see ourselves as people unlike Trump, people who loved our fellow men, our planet and were not ugly in our hearts. It requires real courage to step out and face even physical violence from Trump supporters and potential punishment from Trump who would happily imprison people for simply opposing him as easily as he pardons those who lie and do dirty tricks for him.
You have to see evil to fight it, especially when you have lived in it, and Trump has shown us evil. In a way, Trump has brought the ugly among us out into the open feeling free to show their hate and violence. And we see them and cannot be them.
So Black Lives Matter is even more than a correcting of our national immorality, it is the release of hope that we can become something far better than we have thought we could be. Seeing Trump gives us a dark where our light shines brightest and the ability to see a new way.
We are at the point in history of becoming. “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools,” wrote Martin Luther King Jr. I believe our welcoming of the Black Lives Matter movement is embodiment of our readiness to evolve as humans. Our faiths, our national statements of philosophy — so long unfulfilled and our increasing clarity of understanding of our history are aligning to give us this great opportunity.
As each statue falls, we are not freed from our past but opening to our future. When we all matter equally and not just by color but by wealth and power, we will be moving to achieving our potential as humans — God had this in mind.
If we trust that there is purpose in all His creations, then Trump has been an omen or warning of what we could become and restatement of the truth in the New Testament and writings of all world faiths that seeking wealth and power is not the way to happiness and our true potential — it is the greatest barrier.
I want to finish by pointing out that in understanding outrage and expressing it, we need to stop short of violence. Rage violence expressed by destroying property and stealing may be much different from hate violence of shooting protesters, driving cars into them or charging into them with clubs and gas, but it is still violence and only serves to slow our becoming.
So in all we do, love, and when it is time, forgive.
Mark Russell is a resident of Lynchburg.
