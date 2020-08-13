Letters to the editor for Aug. 13, 2020

Too much hate
It is sad that some have so much hate to share with our town. Some cannot seem to stop the rhetoric with their opinions years after President Trump won the election in 2016. A former native of Lynchburg that now lives in Midlothian, needs to accept the country’s decision and move on in his life without causing division with his personal hate. That same Bible he talks about that was held up by our President, perhaps may remind us all that we are commanded by God to pray for those that have authority over us for divine guidance in their decisions which affect us all. We live in a great country that God has blessed with a land of laws. We can choose to obey and live peaceably or we can become a nation of lawlessness by burning, looting, stealing, killing and bringing destruction on ourselves. The question is, are we going to allow that or take a stand by voting against those that hate our country and its laws. We should elect judges, governors and mayors that will make decisions to protect our churches, families, homes and businesses. We seem to no longer be “we the people” but “we the mob.” We are not the land of the free stuff. Without law and order we will not have a country! Yes, you can change that before it’s too late. A divided nation cannot stand. Vote for all leaders that represent all people.
RON STEPHENS
Lynchburg
Bolton makes it clear
It has become clear with the revelations by John Bolton, a staunch conservative, that our current president has committed treason. Asking another country, particularly one that we do not view as a trustworthy friend such as China, for help winning an election is treason. He has made or attempted to make deals with foreign countries for his own personal benefit at the expense of the American economy and our national security. If a previous president had done this, a president from either party, Congress would not have stood for this. Our current Congress seems so completely afraid of the president that it will do nothing to offend him. This has left him free to do whatever he wants with no repercussions. He has committed treason. He needs to be held accountable. Anyone who continues to support him is aiding and abetting a traitor.
BRIAN JABLONSKI
Lynchburg
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!