Letters to the editor for Aug 14, 2020

I was born in San Francisco, CA, perhaps the most diverse city in America; the City by the Bay welcomes people of all ethnicities, sexual orientations and religious backgrounds. I am proud to proclaim that I was born and raised in San Francisco.
Twenty years ago, for personal and financial reasons I moved to Lynchburg, Va. I was embarrassed when I informed my colleagues and friends that I was moving to a small city in Virginia called Lynchburg. That name has such violent, racist, and terrifying connotations.
The city was named after the city’s founder, John Lynch and was not derived from the crime of lynching. Heaven knows how many lynchings have taken place in the 234 history of Lynchburg, but it’s only in the aftermath of the modern-day lynching of George Floyd that some residents of Lynchburg have considered changing the name of their quaint little town in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
I’m a progressive who was born in the city evangelicals love to call Sodom, and naturally I almost never agree with Trump supporter Jerry Falwell, Jr, the president of the evangelical mecca, Liberty University. But I say “Amen” to this press release from Falwell:
“I personally support changing the name of the city of Lynchburg. It’s been an embarrassment to Liberty University ever since we started. That was one of the reasons Liberty’s original name was changed from Lynchburg Baptist College to Liberty Baptist College in 1976.”
When even Jerry Falwell, Jr. calls for the renaming of Lynchburg, it’s time to change the name of Lynchburg to a name that doesn’t embarrass and shame its residents.
San Francisco is the most beautiful city in the world, but Lynchburg is also blessed with natural beauty and friendly residents. I’m proud to say that I’m from San Francisco and if Lynchburg changes its name, I will also be proud to say that I live in this charming city.
