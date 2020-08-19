Letters to the editor for Aug 19, 2020

Name nothing to be embarrassed about
Jerry Falwell is embarrassed by the name “Lynchburg”? Does he know that John Lynch had freed his slaves before he died in 1820?
Does he also not know what an embarrassment he and his father have been to Lynchburg for decades?
KAYE CROSBY
Lynchburg
Wear your masks
Well, so much for stores enforcing mask wearing. There are already people who wear it to get inside and then pull it down when they get back in the aisles.
Such people ignorantly blather that “It is a free country. I can do what I want.” Nowhere does that exist in our legal system.
The Constitution does not mention nor does it grant an unrestricted “pursuit of happiness.” It is not encoded in law. It is a goal open to everyone, but not at the expense of others. Irresponsible actions threaten the legitimate rights of others.
Doing whatever you want, wherever you want, however you want is the very definition of anarchy. Endangering other people is not a legal “right.” Rights come along with responsibilities in the public square, but these people seem to lack even the most basic understanding of such a simple concept. “Do unto others” goes way over their heads.
At some point, there will be a needless and possibly tragic confrontation somewhere because these misguided “citizens” assume they must defend their so called “rights” at all costs.
E. PAULL
Amherst
