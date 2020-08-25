Letters to the editor for Aug 25, 2020

Show some respect
This is an open letter to the professional athletes of the United States of America who find it necessary to protest during the national anthem:
Dear Athletes,
America birthed you. She gave you opportunities and a chance to live out your dreams. Your success and achievements would not be what they are today if not for her.
You wouldn’t have the life, the liberty or even the pursuit of happiness you currently enjoy if not for those who fought and sacrificed for her.
Yet, you openly mock her. You benefit from the fruits of her labor. You bask in the light of her freedoms. Yet, you use and abuse the very rights she has provided you.
To us patriots who love her, you insult her. Though you are gifted, your craft is not essential to her continued excellence.
America is and always will be exceptional. You on the other hand have proven to be anything but.
As you kneel or walk out during her anthem or tweet disparaging remarks about her history, just ask yourself where would you be today if not for America.
Sincerely, a patriot.
MORRIS VEREEN
Forest
Change Lynchburg’s name? No!
Simply put the following on the city’s stationary and everything that has “Lynchburg” on it!
“Lynchburg, VA Founded by John Lynch.”
And everybody will know why we are Lynchburg! Then we could use all the money it would take to change everything by using it to help the many people who are dying, sick, homeless, etc., because of the pandemic.
I was born and raised here and I am proud of how our wonderful city has grown in my 89 years. I see no good reason to change the name.
FREDA H. WOMACK
Lynchburg
