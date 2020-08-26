Letters to the editor for Aug 26, 2020

Don’t sacrifice teachers
Teachers are human beings. Teachers are flesh and blood. We have emotions. We’re someone’s daughters and sons. We are flawed. We love. Hard.
I am a kindergarten teacher. I am scared and confused right now. I want to be back in the classroom, 5 days a week with a gaggle of giggling littles. I want hugs and high fives. I want to hold their little hands. I want to take those hands and show them how to hold a pencil and scissors. I want to sing songs and dance. I want to do kindergarten the right way. I want us all to be safe.
Teachers and schools did not do this to us. We are not to blame. We are not here to fix it. We should not be sacrificed. Your anger is misplaced. We did not create this chaos and confusion.
We give and give, year after year. Appreciation? Thanks for the donuts.
VERA LAMB
Lynchburg
Support Voting Rights Act
I am writing in response to an article in the July 28 News & Advance headlined “What wasn’t taught about 1902 constitution.”
The article includes the information that the vote total in Virginia in 1904, after implementation of the new Virginia constitution, was reduced by 50% from that of 1900.
Even worse, though not mentioned in the article, the reduction in Black votes between the same two elections was approximately 90%, as intended.
Shamefully, in our own time, a number of states are still attempting to suppress voting by Blacks and others, by measures such as unfair purging of registered voters, reducing the number of polling places, shortening voting periods, etc. Some have been emboldened in such efforts by the 2013 ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court neutering key provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Please consider helping to correct this by supporting — and asking your representatives to support — the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act under consideration in the U.S. Congress.
THOMAS C. TILLER JR
Lynchburg
