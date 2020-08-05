Letters to the editor for Aug 6, 2020

A week of nays
Email sent to Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th District, referencing votes you cast from 6/26/20-7/1/20:
A week of nays ... your votes — 7 nays, 1 yea:
1-No to student loans and fraud (needed 2/3 majority to override veto); 2-No to D.C. as a state; 3-No to health insurance improvements; 4-No to protecting consumer credit reports; 5-No to COVID-19 emergency housing protection; 6-No to low-income banking loans; 7-Yea to recommit INVEST in America Act back to House with amendment barring companies based in China from receiving funds; 8-No to INVEST in America Act.
Exactly who are you representing Mr. Cline? All 8 were passed by the House.
SANDY KNODEL
Lynchburg
Can’t change history
Does anyone honestly believe that changing names, removing statues or painting streets will change history? No, they will not. We cannot erase history, good or bad, we cannot.
The various protests and movements are threatening to burn down our system if we do not bow down to their demands. They can make these ridiculous demands but they will not change history or what is in the hearts and minds of the American people.
They cannot burn down what a person feels or what they think regardless of how hard they try to destroy the United States of America.
MICHAEL ROACH
Goode
A Classic thank you
Kudos to Chris Jones and the Hillcats organization for conceiving, planning and carrying out the Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic. It was an uplifting finale that provided a sense of closure to an otherwise disappointing 2020 season for high school baseball seniors.
Also, kudos to Emily Brown for the two recent articles about the Classic and articles throughout the past high school sports year. Her excellent journalistic ability is like a refreshing drink from a cold spring on a hot, humid summer day.
ROBERT RENCHER, JR.
Lynchburg
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!