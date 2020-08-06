Letters to the editor for Aug 7, 2020

Gun law ‘tyrannical’
Virginia’s new gun law (HB-674) has the color of law, but in reality, is a gross violation of our constitutionally protected rights, violating no less than six separate sections of the United States Constitution.
HB-674, which came into effect on July 1, gives the state of Virginia the authority to seize the firearms of those deemed to be “a danger to themselves or others,” through the issuance of what is referred to as an “Emergency Substantial Risk Order.”
This order, which can be given by a judge at the request of a police officer or lawyer, is issued, in the words of the law itself, “Ex Parte,” meaning that only one party, the accusing party, is represented or must be present and the accused is subsequently not afforded the right to present and defend his case.
Considering that HB-674 places a criminal charge of a class 1 misdemeanor for violation of said order, as a single example out of many possible, this is a clear violation of the sixth amendment to the United States Constitution.
The Sixth Amendment gives all Americans in criminal cases the right to trial by jury, to legal counsel and representation, to face one’s accusers, as well as to have “compulsory process for obtaining witnesses” in the accused favor.
The very nature and definition of an “Ex Parte” order is contrary to all of these rights. The authority taken by the government through this law is in fact unlawful, making it therefore tyrannical.
JESSE MAST
Forest
“Mask or No Mask? That is the Question”
I have a first cousin whose daughter lives in Hong Kong. He told me recently that they started wearing face masks, immediately, upon learning of the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China last year.
As of July 8, Hong Kong has had fewer than 10 deaths due to this coronavirus and their economy has gone on as usual. Their restaurants, bars, movie theaters, etc. have remained open.
As of July 8, no COVID-19 vaccine has been developed. Life in the U.S. has been disrupted. Our economy shaken. We seem to be living in a state of confusion. When I visit a grocery store, the rate of mask compliance appears to be approximately 50%.
Mask vs. no mask? Hong Kong vs. U.S.? The answer seems obvious to me.
WILLIAM “BILL” WILSON
Lynchburg
